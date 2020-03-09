New Jersey governor declares state of emergency

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency in connection with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The declaration allows state agencies and departments to use state resources to help communities affected by COVID-19.

"The State of New Jersey is committed to deploying every available resource, across all levels of government, to help respond to the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents informed," Murphy said in a statement. "My Administration will continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure that local health agencies on the front lines of the state's response are equipped with the resources needed to further prepare our health care system for a broader spread of COVID-19."

Officials in New Jersey on Monday confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 so far. At least two dozen more possible cases are being investigated, according to health officials.

The five most recent cases are in northern New Jersey and Monmouth County, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference.

With The Associated Press

