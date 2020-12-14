NJ hospitals begin receiving COVID vaccine with vaccinations Tuesday

A hospital in Newark and one in Hackensack were the first in the state to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday with the plan to administer the first vaccinations the following day.

During a briefing on the pandemic, NJ State Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli said University Hospital had received the vaccine as of 9 a.m. and Hackensack University Medical Center expected to receive the vaccine later in the day.

New Jersey expects to receive 76,050 doses developed by Pfizer on Monday and Tuesday and approximately 86,000 doses are due to arrive next week.

The first to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.

"There will be three batches of Pfizer vaccine in December. About 20,000 will go to long term care facilities and the remaining 54,000 to New Jersey hospitals," said Persichelli.

New Jersey hospitals will be the only point of dispensing the vaccine.

"To be sure, tomorrow is a big day," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "It is a day worth celebrating. It is a day for honoring the brave healthcare workers who have been putting in long hours to secure public health and worrying about their own health and that of their families."

Over the weekend the governor said he would visit University Hospital of Newark alongside Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the hospital's CEO and president, and Dean Johnson of the Rutgers Medical School.

"Tomorrow, that thing that we see. That light that we see is the light at the end of the tunnel," said Murphy.

New Jersey, like the rest of the country, has seen a resurgence of the virus, with daily caseloads climbing above their highest points in the spring. The rolling weekly average has also ticked up steadily.

The first COVID vaccine administered in the United States was given to a critical care nurse in Queens on Monday.

