New Jersey announces first presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced in a statement on Wednesday that New Jersey has found its first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 in the state.

The patient is said to be a man in his 30s who is currently hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized since March 3.

“My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “We take this situation very seriously and have bene preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public’s health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey.”

The presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories (PHEL) and is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing.

“Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning, however most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19,” said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “The Department is working closely with the CDC and local health officials to respond to this case and is monitoring the evolving situation across the nation.”

New York announced that it had identified 11 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

