New civil suits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs could surpass 100, lawyer says

Sean "Diddy" Combs legal troubles are continuing to escalate as dozens of new civil lawsuits emerge.

According to reports from FOX 26 Houston, as many as 100 lawsuits may soon be filed against Combs, with potential new criminal charges on the horizon as more alleged victims come forward.

Combs, who remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is currently facing federal RICO charges related to sex trafficking, along with nearly a dozen civil suits.

But that number may grow, including a case by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Combs and another man at a party in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2018.

"She was given a drink that we believe now to be spiked, because she said she started feeling woozy," said Ariel Mitchell, the victim's attorney. "And then Mr. Combs sexually assaulted her, first with an inanimate object and then had a man come and assault my client."

The woman, who thought she was attending a house party at the home of a friend of Combs, managed to escape the assault and sought help from a nearby neighbor.

"She did call the police, because she did have a harrowing escape," Mitchell said. "Where she was able to fight her way out of the home and was running down the street, making a lot of noise in this quiet suburban neighborhood. A neighbor came out, brought her into their house, and from there they called the police."

On Tuesday, the Buzbee Law Firm and AVA Law Group in Houston are expected to release further details of new allegations from over 100 alleged victims of Combs and other defendants.

FOX 5 reached out to Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, for comment, but did not receive a response.