New charges may be coming in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking case

Published  October 31, 2024 6:17pm EDT
As the federal sex trafficking case against Sean "Diddy" Combs intensifies, new testimony from former associates could lead to additional charges and co-defendants. Sources tell FOX 5's Lisa Evers that prosecutors are exploring a superseding indictment, which may expand the case and delay the trial originally set for May 2025.

NEW YORK - A federal grand jury may soon issue additional charges against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is already facing multiple allegations related to a federal sex trafficking case. 

Sources told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that the grand jury is hearing new testimony, and more charges and defendants could be added in the coming weeks.

According to attorney and former prosecutor Eric Faddis, the addition of a "superseding indictment" would expand the case's scope and add complexity.

"What the federal government sometimes does when they’re continuing their investigation, they’ll do a subsequent indictment, which is a superseding indictment," Faddis explained. "It usually amends and replaces the original indictment and adds additional charges."

Combs' defense team has pushed for a speedy trial, currently scheduled for May 2025. However, Faddis noted that new charges could delay proceedings. 

"If there are charges that add a completely new dimension to this case, which I think is reasonably likely, that could cause both sides to need more time to do investigations, locate more witnesses, [and] procure additional evidence," he said.

The case also involves civil lawsuits, with over two dozen individuals alleging that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs. This week, a federal judge ruled that a woman known as "Jane Doe," who is pursuing one such lawsuit, must reveal her real name by November 13 or her case will be dismissed. 

Combs has categorically denied all criminal and civil allegations through his attorneys. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. However, sources indicate that new charges may be issued soon, potentially bringing other defendants into the case.