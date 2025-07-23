Nearly a dozen New Jersey beaches under bacteria advisories

article

The Brief Swimming advisories have been issued for 11 beaches in New Jersey. The advisories were prompted by potentially unhealthy water conditions. No beaches are closed at this time.



If you're headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, you may want to check your favorite beach for some water alerts.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued swimming advisories for potentially unhealthy water conditions in several counties along the New Jersey coast.

As of Wednesday morning, 11 beaches have been listed:

Monmouth County

Brown Avenue South and York Avenue in Spring Lake

Highlands Rec Center in Atlantic Highlands

L Street Beach in Belmar

Cape May County

Ocean Avenue and Brooklyn in Cape May

Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township

Ocean County

Hancock in Seaside Heights

Maxson and River in Point Pleasant

Atlantic County

New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point

Currently, no beaches have been closed by health officials.

Dig deeper:

Advisories are issued when water samples exceed the state standard for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.

Health officials say the bacteria is an indicator of possible poor bathing water quality, and could be harmful to humans at certain concentrations.

Additional sampling will be conducted until water quality results are within the standard.