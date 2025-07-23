Nearly a dozen New Jersey beaches under bacteria advisories
NEW JERSEY - If you're headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, you may want to check your favorite beach for some water alerts.
What we know:
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued swimming advisories for potentially unhealthy water conditions in several counties along the New Jersey coast.
As of Wednesday morning, 11 beaches have been listed:
Monmouth County
- Brown Avenue South and York Avenue in Spring Lake
- Highlands Rec Center in Atlantic Highlands
- L Street Beach in Belmar
Cape May County
- Ocean Avenue and Brooklyn in Cape May
- Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township
Ocean County
- Hancock in Seaside Heights
- Maxson and River in Point Pleasant
Atlantic County
- New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point
Currently, no beaches have been closed by health officials.
Dig deeper:
Advisories are issued when water samples exceed the state standard for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.
Health officials say the bacteria is an indicator of possible poor bathing water quality, and could be harmful to humans at certain concentrations.
Additional sampling will be conducted until water quality results are within the standard.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.