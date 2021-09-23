Expand / Collapse search
Nearly all NYC teachers say schools do not have proper safety plan: Poll

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

According to a new survey, almost all of the members of New York City's largest teacher's union are saying the city's COVID-19 protocols in schools are insufficient.

According to an internal poll by the United Federation of Teachers, 98% of the teachers surveyed said neither the Mayor nor the Department of Education have a proper safety plan in place, with 92% saying students are unable to maintain a three-foot distance throughout the day.

Another 89% of respondents said kids are not always following mask-wearing protocols.

The poll results come just one day after a judge lifted a temporary restraining order that blocked Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate for all Department of Education employees.

