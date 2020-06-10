Nassau County pools to open on July 3

article

As New York continues reopening from the coronavirus lockdown, some residents on Long Island will have at least one opportunity to cool off from the summer heat.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Wednesday that the county’s outdoor pools will be open for the summer season.

Beginning on Friday, July 3, four of the county’s six pools, Cantiague Park, North Woodmere Park, Wantagh Park, and Christopher Morley Park will be open to Nassau County residents only.

Long Island entered Phase Two of reopening in New York on Wednesday, allowing offices, real estate, retail, vehicle sales, commercial building management, hair salons and barbershops (but not nail salons) to reopen, along with outdoor dining at restaurants.

Still waiting for their chance to reopen are malls, large event venues, gyms and fitness centers, video lottery and casino facilities, movie theaters, and public amusement parks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has suggested a two-week waiting period between each phase to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases.

If there is no major spike in coronavirus cases, Long Island is expected to enter Phase Three of reopening by the end of the month, which will include nail salons and indoor restaurant dining.