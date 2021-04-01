NASA finds direct evidence that humans are causing climate change

NASA has found direct evidence that shows how humans are impacting and causing a change in Earth’s climate.

Scientists have long known that climate change is a response to energy imbalances in the climate system. For example, rising greenhouse gases directly cause an initial imbalance in the planetary radiation budget, and surface temperatures increase in response as the climate attempts to restore balance.

This forcing and its subsequent feedbacks dictate the amount of warming in the atmosphere.

The study, which is described as a first of its kind, calculated driving forces and found they increased between 2003 and 2018, accounting for nearly all of the long‐term growth in the total top‐of‐atmosphere radiation imbalance during this period.

RELATED: Humans are likely cause of shift in Atlantic hurricane cycles, climate study suggests

"We confirm that rising greenhouse gas concentrations account for most of the increases in the radiative forcing, along with reductions in reflective aerosols. This serves as direct evidence that anthropogenic activity has affected Earth’s energy budget in the recent past," NASA wrote.

Advertisement

While scientists have long known that there is a causation between humans and Earth’s warming, the study is the first by NASA that directly links humans to recent climate change.

NASA calculated and quantified the individual forcings from specialized satellite observations to determine how much of each component cooled or warmed the atmosphere. The scientists found that the forces by computer models for decades matched the changes they calculated in the observations.

RELATED: NASA reveals 18 astronauts on Artemis Team, includes first woman, next man on moon

"I think most people would be surprised that we hadn't yet closed this little gap in our long list of evidence supporting anthropogenic [human-caused] climate change," Brian Soden, co-author of the study and professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, told CBS News.