Meteor causes fireball and loud boom over NY, several other states

A large boom heard over Central New York on Wednesday afternoon was reportedly caused by a sonic boom from a meteor. The American Meteor Society received 85 reports about a fireball from several states, including Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennslyvania, and Virginia.

It happened just after noon. The meteor streaking through the sky caused the loud boom, Robert Lunsford of the AMS told Syracuse.com.

"Loud, far-reaching booms happen when meteors rip through the atmosphere," Lunsford said.

While it is uncommon to see a meteor during daylight hours, large enough rocks can make it through Earth’s upper atmosphere and be seen by people on the ground.

In April of last year, a meteor was spotted over South Carolina during daytime hours, while a fireball seen over 16 states on the east coast of the U.S. was also allegedly a meteor.