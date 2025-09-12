Explore the American Museum of Natural History after hours in this overnight experience

article

The Brief Have you ever wanted to explore a museum after dark? Spend a night at the American Museum of Natural History, courtesy of their overnight experience. The experience, created in 2006, is offered to children from 6 to 12 years old and one caregiver. Visitors can search through the first and second floor galleries at their own pace, or can experience a guided flashlight tour of the third and fourth floor exhibition halls.



Have you ever wanted to explore a museum after dark? Spend a night at the American Museum of Natural History, courtesy of their overnight experience.

A Night at the Museum

What we know:

The museum's monthly program, A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience, is meant to encourage curiosity in young learners.

The experience, created in 2006, is offered to children from 6 to 12 years old and one caregiver. Children under the age of 6 cannot participate in the program, and every adult must be accompanied by at least one child.

Visitors can search through the first and second floor galleries at their own pace, or can experience a guided flashlight tour of the third and fourth floor exhibition halls.

Scavenger hunts and trivia games will take place in the Gilder Center, and bedtime snacks and breakfast will be offered.

The central atrium of the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation at American Museum of Natural History in New York City, United States of America on July 7th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

Upcoming dates for the overnight experience include:

Friday, October 24

Saturday, November 22

Friday, December 5

Saturday, January 10

Saturday, February 7

Friday, March 6

Friday, April 10

Friday, May 22

Friday, June 5

Tickets go on sale on October 7, but members have access to a presale that starts on September 30 – tickets are $225 per person.