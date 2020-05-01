Murphy urges NJ residents to observe social distancing as state prepares to open parks and golf courses

The future of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s plan to reopen parks and golf courses this weekend relies on how appropriately residents follow social distancing guidelines.

With gorgeous weather expected over the weekend, Murphy said at a press conference on Friday that he wants to see people keeping six feet apart and wearing masks as authorities monitor people’s behavior.

And if those rules aren’t followed?

“We will not hesitate, and I don’t say this with any joy, to re-close the parks,” Murphy said.

However, if people do obey guidelines, it could lead to a faster reopening for the state at large.

Across the Hudson River, Mayor Bill de Blasio agrees that despite the warmer weather, people must remain disciplined and observing social distancing rules.

The NYPD has said that they plan to have an extra 1,000 officers out on patrol this weekend monitoring social distancing and Mayor De Blasio says that they will not hesitate to issue summonses or even arrest people who refuse to follow social distancing guidelines and congregate in large groups.