Murphy tells Rep. 'Putz' never to come back to NJ after mask-less party

Gov. Phil Murphy called Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz a "fool" and warned him not to visit New Jersey again after photos show him flaunting COVID restriction rules at a party in Jersey City.

The New York Republican Club "allegedly snuck into Jersey City after they could not find a venue in NYC due to the pandemic," said Muprhy during a briefing in Trenton Friday.

Photos of the event Thursday night show Rep. Gaetz, who was reportedly replacing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as the guest of honor, standing with a group of maskless party goers.

Murphy showed a purportedly older photo of Gaetz wearing a gas mask, making light of the face mask-wearing requirements across the country.

"That is Rep. Matt Putz-- sorry, Matt Gaetz. Based on his past performances it's obvious being a knuckle head is not beyond the pale for him," said Murphy.

Masks are required for indoor, organized gatherings across the Garden State.

In a Twitter post from an attendee, Gaetz is seen smiling alongside the man who captioned the photo: 'Hey @NYGovCuomo, Come and get me.'

Gaetz was in NJ where Murphy is the governor, not Andrew Cuomo.

"It is beyond the pale that people would willingly endanger other people from another state.. what a fool.. He and they should be ashamed of themselves. I hope you are watching Matt, you are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly, I don't ever want you back in this state," said Murphy.

In a tweet Friday afternoon with a link to coverage of the story, Gaetz wrote: "Dear Business Owners - Escape the Tyrany. Move to Florida."

Jersey City police are investigating the incident.