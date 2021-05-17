Murphy lifts travel restrictions, ends virtual learning for September

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the state's travel advisory on Monday during a briefing on the pandemic that included an announcement about an end to virtual learning next school year.

Travelers to New Jersey or those returning home to the Garden State are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival as had been the requirement for more than a year.

All travelers will be required to follow local health, federal and international safety protocols when visiting.

"If your goal is international travel recognize that the COVID reality in many nations is different than here and adhere to the travel guidance and advisories posted by the US Dept. of State," said Murphy.

During his briefing from Trenton on the pandemic, Murphy also announced that all students would be back in school for full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year..

"When schools across New Jersey first closed their doors in March of last year, little was known about COVID-19 and how it spread. But over a year has passed, and we are now facing a very different reality. With our health metrics trending decisively in the right direction, the significant progress we have made in our vaccination effort, and vaccines now available to those as young as 12, we are in a position to get our students back into the classroom full-time come fall," said Murphy.

Remote learning will be permitted in the event that there is a localized outbreak or other emergencies. If buildings are open for in-person instruction, parents or guardians will not be able to opt-out of in-person instruction.

Summer camps and summer educational programming for Summer 2021 will not be impacted and will still be required to follow relevant health and safety protocols.