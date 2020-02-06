Mural honoring Kobe, Gianna Bryant painted in Brooklyn

Local artist Efren Andaluz created a mural in Prospect Heights in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe is depicted in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform laying on his back looking up at his daughter while holding a basketball.

The pair's names along with the names of the seven other people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California are painted in white on the black roll-up door.

The building's landlord said he plans on leaving the mural up at the corner of Pacific Street and Flatbush Avenue across from the Barclays Center for at least six months.