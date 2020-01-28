Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
Remembering Kobe: Archived video from 2007 features NBA legend's first kids camp
Back in 2007 a group of lucky kids got the chance to be on the court with NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In July of that year, FOX 11's Hal Eisner was front and center on the court when Kobe trained and practiced with kids at Kobe Academy at Loyola Marymount.
Lakers to face Portland Trail Blazers in first home game since Kobe Bryant's tragic death
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their first game at Staples Center, also known as “The house that Kobe Bryant built,” since the death of the retired NBA superstar and global icon.
Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
Chairs Bryant and daughter sat on left vacant, with flowers during Nets game
It's only been a few days, not nearly enough for the players who were close with Kobe Bryant to get over his death.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
Down to the wire: Game-winning shot by Arizona high school basketball player goes viral
It happened in just the nick of time, but a game-winning shot by a basketball player at a Chandler high school has gone viral.
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive video that appears to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
FAA faces criticism from federal investigators over helicopter recommendations
Federal investigators have expressed their frustrations with the FAA for failing to implement their recommendations following a deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
ESPN anchor's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant goes viral
The video took off on social media, garnering thousands of retweets and likes. The hashtag #GirlDad also started trending on the social media platform.
Widow of Yankee great Thurman Munson finds pain in Kobe Bryant's death
The widow of Thurman Munson, the New York Yankees catcher killed in 1979 while flying his plane in Ohio, spoke out about the similar death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by voluntarily retiring his numbers
NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross have switched their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant's life.
Kobe Bryant: Athletes reflect on NBA legend’s push for equality and opportunity in women’s sports
Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court - especially as he focused more on pushing for equality and opportunity in women's sports.
Public's help sought in federal investigation of deadly chopper crash that killed all nine onboard
Authorities sought the public’s help in the federal investigation of the deadly chopper crash that killed all nine aboard including Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Shaquille O'Neal expresses grief over Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm not doing well. I'm sick'
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the life of his former teammate Kobe Bryant during a recent interview on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."