Multiple stabbings in NYC subway as stats show crime is up

The NYPD has released a surveillance video of a man wanted for allegedly robbing and then stabbing a subway commuter who offered him a cigarette.

Investigators say it happened around 10 p.m. on November 22nd. The 34-year-old victim was riding a southbound "F" train approaching the Herald Square-34th Street station when the suspect asked for a smoke and then robbed him.

The victim fought back and was stabbed once in the torso. The dispute then spilled out of the train car as it pulled up to the platform, and the victim was stabbed again in the left shoulder.

The suspect, who police describe as 6’5, 240 lbs., with a dark complexion and facial hair, was seen walking away in all-black clothing and a baseball cap with white lettering.

He made off with the victim’s backpack and $200.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

According to the NYPD, a half hour after that incident, another man got into an argument with a woman on a southbound ‘L’ train approaching the 14th Street-Union Square station and then slashed her in the face.

A good Samaritan intervened and was stabbed in the head.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime.

Many of those officers have also been working more overtime shifts.

However, according to new data released by the NYPD, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year, compared to last year.

1,917 felony crimes were reported in the subway between January and October, up from 1,367 tallied during the same time period last year