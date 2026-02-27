4 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island Expressway Friday

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a multiple-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning. SkyFOX video shows several vehicles piled up and heavily damaged at the scene. Police say approximately six vehicles were involved in the pile-up and four people were injured. None of the injuries are life-threatening.



Emergency crews responded to a multiple-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning.

FDNY officials say the accident happened in the Queens Midtown Tunnel, Manhattan-bound, around 8:51 a.m.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene on the westbound side of the highway, where several vehicles could be seen piled up and heavily damaged.

The crash caused significant traffic delays in the area as first responders worked to clear the scene.

Police say approximately six vehicles were involved in the pile-up and four people were injured. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials say lanes were cleared about 9:15 a.m.