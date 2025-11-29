Multiple arrests after anti-ICE protesters clash with police in Chinatown

The Brief Several protesters were arrested at an anti-ICE demonstration in Chinatown on Saturday. Some threw garbage cans at officers, or blocked police vehicles. Immigration advocates said the protesters gathered where it appeared immigration officials were about to carry out a raid.



Anti-ICE demonstrators clash with police

What we know:

Dozens of demonstrators gathered for an anti-ICE protest on Center Street in Chinatown around noon Saturday.

Video from the area showed demonstrators throwing things at officers or blocking police vehicles in the street, the NYPD said, with groups keeping officers from going into different areas. Protesters could be heard chanting "ICE out of NYC."

Officers told FOX 5 NY that the protesters were told multiple times to disperse, but they refused, and officers took several into custody.

Immigration group accuses NYPD of working with ICE

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the New York Immigration Coalition said that the demonstrators were protesting where it appeared ICE agents were preparing for a raid.

"Police officers are barred from colluding with ICE in New York City due to sanctuary protections, yet they continue to provide crowd management assistance to federal agents, which led to increased tensions with protesters," the statement read.

A spokesperson for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's transition team also commented on the protests.

"The Mayor-elect has made it clear — including to the President — that these raids are cruel and inhumane, and fail to advance genuine public safety," the spokesperson said. "New York City's more than three million immigrants are central to our city's strength, vitality, and success, and the Mayor-elect remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every single New Yorker, upholding our sanctuary laws, and deescalation rather than use of unnecessary force."

What we don't know:

It was not clear how many protesters were taken into custody Saturday. FOX 5 NY has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but so far has not heard back.

The NYPD has not announced what charges those arrested could face.