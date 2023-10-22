Metro-North service restored for Monday following mudslide madness, Gov. Hochul

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Crews Worked Around the Clock for 43 Hours to Allow Service to Resume Between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon

Crews worked 43 hours nonstop to get service between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon back up and running following the mudslide in Scarborough on Saturday.

Governor Hochul announced that the MTA Metro-North Railroad will operate on a ‘near-normal’ weekday schedule come Monday.

"In the face of dangerous weather and a looming deadline, our MTA team worked around-the-clock to restore the safe, reliable service New Yorkers count on," Governor Hochul said.

To reduce delays, the railroad is canceling four trains on the Hudson Line.

Officials said that it will take days to completely clear the mud and debris from the remaining two tracks.

Trains that operate in reverse-peak direction will now operate express between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

Two of Four Tracks Remain Out of Service; Railroad to Adjust Schedules to Reduce Congestion-Related Delays Expand

Since reports of the mudslide on Saturday morning, clean-up crews have been working around the clock to clear up what they say was 350 cubic yards of soil and debris across two of the Hudson Line’s four tracks.

There, crews broke apart rock and cement walls to restabilize the slope where the mudslide happened.

They are also working on repositioning parts of the shoreside of the Hudson Line, turning it into riprap (rubble), that will help stabilize the coastline along the rail line.

Crews will spend most of Sunday night into Monday morning rebuilding parts of the third rail that was crushed by the mudslide in order to resume service safely.

Metro-North Railroad Schedule

Trains will bypass Philipse Manor and Scarborough during rush hours.

Those heading north to those stations in the morning should take a northbound train to Ossining or Croton-Harmon and then a southbound train.

Customers looking to go south from those stations in the evening will need to ride a southbound train to Tarrytown and then a northbound train.