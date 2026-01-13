MTA tests new gates at 20 stations to curb fare evasion

The Brief The MTA is piloting new fare gates at select stations to address fare evasion, a costly issue for the transit authority. This initiative is part of a $1.1 billion upgrade, according to the MTA. Riders have expressed mixed feelings about the new gates.



The MTA is piloting new fare gates at select stations to address fare evasion, a costly issue for the transit authority.

According to the Citizens Budget Commission, the MTA lost approximately $1 billion in revenue in 2024 due to fare and toll evasion.

What we know:

The MTA is testing three styles of fare gates at 20 stations across the city, including the Broadway-Lafayette station.

According to details about the project posted online by the MTA, these stations were chosen based on "ridership, fare evasion rates, accessibility needs and whether they are major transit hubs."

This initiative is part of a $1.1 billion upgrade, according to the transit authority.

How to use the new gates

The new gates will only accept tap-and-ride fare for payment, according to the MTA. Riders can use a contactless bank card, an OMNY card or a smart device to pay.

The sensors will detect the riders exiting and open automatically—there's no need to tap out.

Mixed reactions from riders

What they're saying:

Riders have expressed mixed feelings about the new gates.

"You want to know what would have been more efficient? Just get the metal ones that go ‘deet, deet, deet,’" one woman told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.

Another rider called the new gates "frightening" and "too much."

Some riders, on the other hand, appreciate the convenience of the new gates.

"You get to pay and use your carry-on, and you go right through, so yeah, I think it's good," a man with a suitcase told Evers.

Others are concerned about safety.

"Sometimes it's dangerous, you know, because sometimes you just want to exit, and sometimes, like now, what happened to me, it blocked me, so that is dangerous," another woman said.

During the trial, MTA staff and police were present at the Broadway-Lafayette station, and no fare evasion was observed at the new gates, according to them. At the other end of the station, where traditional turnstiles are still in use, fare evasion was quickly spotted, they said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how effective these gates will be in the long term at reducing fare evasion.