MTA worker reportedly lies about being slashed inside NYC subway

An MTA worker allegedly lied about being attacked in order to get time off.

Last Wednesday, FOX 5 reported that an MTA worker was slashed inside an NYC subway station in Jamaica, Queens.

The Post reports, that the 54-year-old man was so desperate for a vacation that he lied about being slashed.

In the report, the man was allegedly attacked just before 4 a.m. aboard a stationary F train that was stopped at the 179th Street station.

According to police, the 54-year-old man was in MTA uniform when a "verbal dispute broke out." That's when the suspect allegedly slashed the man in both hands.

The worker was taken to Queens Hospital in a stable condition and according to police the suspect fled on foot, police said.

"My goal was to have the summer off because it was too hot down there," the man, allegedly told investigators after being caught.

The man was allegedly hired as a transit cleaner last year and has since been suspended without pay by the MTA,

The man was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime.

Police said surveillance video showed that the MTA worker had not been attacked.