NYC MTA worker slashed during subway attack in Queens

An MTA worker was slashed on Wednesday morning inside a NYC subway station in Jamaica, Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened just before 4 a.m. aboard a stationary F train that was stopped at the 179th Street station.

According to police, the victim – a 54-year-old man – was in MTA uniform when a verbal dispute broke out. That's when the suspect allegedly slashed the man in both hands.

The worker was taken to Queens Hospital in a stable condition. The suspect fled on foot, police said.

MTA reports drop in subway crime

During an MTA Safety Committee meeting on Monday, officials highlighted a significant decrease in major crimes in the New York City subway system, according to the latest stats released by the NYPD.

The statistics revealed a 15% drop in major crime this past June, compared to the same period last year.

In June 2023, there were 203 major crimes committed, while this June saw only 172.

"What's even more remarkable is that the robberies recorded in 2024 is the lowest in recorded NYPD history, going back to pre-merger, which is the mid-90s," said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Year-to-date figures from January 1 through the third week of July also show an 8% drop in major crimes compared to the same period last year, with a notable 23% decrease in robberies.

MTA Board Member Norman Brown lauded the latest crime numbers, especially compared to the daily ridership of the subway system.

"It seems like it's, like, the safest place in New York," Brown said.