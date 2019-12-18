MTA votes to hire more cops

18 of 21 MTA board members voted Wednesday in favor of hiring 500 additional MTA Police officers to patrol subways and Long Island Railroad and Metro-North platforms in the coming year.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said the influx of new officers will help fill already-open positions and replacing those who are resigning or retiring. The new officers will be an increase of 40 to 60 oficers per shift across the entire sprawling system, already patrolled by 35,000 members of the NYPD.

However, the move has its critics. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others sent a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, asking him not to hire the additional officers, fearing any extra policing would disproportionately target people of color. According to the NYPD, people of color accounted for 5 percent of fare evasion arrests earlier this year.

While Foye framed the $249M approved to hire his 500 officers as just one-third of one percent of the just-passed budget, the Rider’s Alliance argued that the MTA might instead use the money to increase midday and weekend subway service by 15 percent.