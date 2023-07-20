MTA using artificial intelligence to tackle fare evasion

As fare evasion continues to be an ongoing challenge for the MTA, the agency is turning to artificial intelligence to address the problem.

Fare evasion has become a persistent concern in New York City's subway system, prompting individuals to get creative in their attempts to avoid paying.

One technique, known as "back-cocking," involves fare evading riders tilting the turnstiles just enough to squeeze through without paying. This, along with other tactics such as sneaking through emergency doors and jumping turnstiles, has led to an estimated loss of roughly $690 million for the transit authority last year.

In response, the MTA has implemented AI to figure out the full extent of fare evasion without specifically identifying the individuals involved.

In a statement to Fox 5 News, an MTA spokesperson explained, "The MTA uses this tool to quantify the amount of fare evasion without identifying fare evaders."

Riders who spoke with FOX 5 NY expressed mixed opinions about the use of AI to help battle fare evasion.

"If there's no consequences, do you think there's even a point to that? Honestly no, I think it's a wasted time," said one rider.