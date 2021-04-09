MTA toll hike goes into effect this weekend

article

Be prepared to open your wallets a little bit wider as the latest round of toll hikes at MTA bridges and tunnels goes into effect beginning Sunday, April 11.

Tolls for E-ZPass drivers will jump from $612 to $6.55, while the charge for drivers who pay their tolls by mail will rise from $9.50 to $10.17.

There is also an additional charge of $8.36 in place for anyone with an E-ZPass that is improperly mounted, in order to cover the cost of having to verify the vehicle's registration.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge post-rebated toll will remain $2.75 each way.

Officials say the program could generate as much as $24M in additional revenue annually.

New York City is also considering becoming one of the first cities in the United States to use "congestion pricing," which would charge drivers an additional toll to enter Manhattan's core. Advocates say the plan could generate an extra $1B for the state.