MTA to use UV lamps to sanitize subways and buses

The MTA on Tuesday demonstrated a device that could become an important tool to disinfect the transit system.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye announced a pilot program to use ultraviolet lamps to clean subway trains, buses, and possibly even stations. The agency will start disinfecting next week and the second phase will expand to the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad.

This is the same sanitizing technology used in many hospitals. In tests performed by Dr. David Brenner at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the tech also kills the coronavirus. He said the results have been very encouraging.

The MTA is testing 230 of the lamps, made by the company PURO Lighting, for a cost of $1 million. Crews will use the lamps during the overnight cleanings that started a few weeks ago.

"The MTA is going to be better. They are cleaner. We stopped running trains at night for several hours. That allowed us to disinfect the trains," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The trains are cleaner. I believe the MTA will be better, service will be better. When we are ready to open the MTA will be ready to open."

