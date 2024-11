MTA to suspend A Train service in Rockaway for 5 months: What to know

Starting in January, the MTA will suspend A train service in Rockaway for five months, impacting the commutes of over 9,000 daily riders.

The MTA said the Rockaway Line, which carries the A train and Rockaway Park Shuttle, suffered extensive damage after Superstorm Sandy.

Here's what you need to know:

JUMP TO REPAIR START DATE | WEEKEND SERVICE CHANGES | SERVICE CHANGES STARTING JAN 20, 2025

From January 17, 2025, through May 2025, A train service will be suspended between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and the line’s final stops, Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St. and Far Rockaway-Mott Ave.

The Rockaway Park Shuttle will also cease operations to and from Broad Channel.

From Friday night to Monday morning, January 17-20, 2025:

A trains won’t run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains won’t run.

For service to/from affected stations, take free shuttle buses, which will run on three routes:Nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av, making all stops.Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport, Broad Channel, and Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St, making all Rockaway Park Shuttle stops.

Nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av, making all stops.

Between Howard Beach-JFK Airport, Broad Channel, and Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St, making all Rockaway Park Shuttle stops.

​ Trains will run between Inwood-207 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

From January 20, 2025, until May 2025:

​ A trains won’t run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av or Rockaway Park-Beach 116 Street

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains won’t run to/from Broad Channel.

For service between Howard Beach-JFK Airport, Broad Channel, and the Rockaway Peninsula, take free shuttle buses, which will run on two routes:Q97, nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.Q109, between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Beach 67 St, stopping at Broad Channel and Beach 90 St.

Q97, nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av.

Q109, between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Beach 67 St, stopping at Broad Channel and Beach 90 St.

​ Trains will run between Inwood-207 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will run between Rockaway Park-Beach 116 St and Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue

For more details, click here.