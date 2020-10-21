MTA rolls out first real-time subway map

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unveiled a digital, real-time map of the subway system.

The MTA says the map, available only as a website and not an app, allows riders to get through the subway system more easily and plan trips better.

When service changes are announced, the map redraws itself depending on the current status of trains. Users can click on stations and subway lines to see wait times. Small grey blocks follow the trains as they move from stop to stop. Elevator and escalator updates are available for every station as well as exit and entrance locations and tunnel transfers.

The new website also displays information like planned track work and closures.

Check out MAP.MTA.INFO.