MTA to roll out new subway cars with walk-through design on 1, 3, 6 lines

The Brief The MTA plans to replace over a third of its subway fleet with new cars on multiple lines. The new trains will feature open gangways, improving reliability and reducing service disruptions. Proposals from manufacturers are due by September 2026, with contracts expected by early 2028.



The MTA is moving forward with a major effort to modernize New York City’s aging subway fleet, aiming to replace more than a third of its cars with a new model known as the R262.

By the numbers:

The plan will initially replace over 1,100 cars on the 1, 3 and 6 lines, with an option to purchase an additional 1,250 cars for the 2, 4 and 5 lines, according to the transit agency. These new trains will feature open gangways, allowing passengers to walk freely between cars, a departure from the current design with closed doors.

The MTA says the upgrades will improve reliability, reduce the frequency of breakdowns and shorten the time cars are taken out of service. Many of the existing cars were built in the 1980s and are prone to frequent service disruptions.

"Not In Service" signage on a train at a subway station platform in the Queens borough of New York, U.S. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The project is part of the MTA’s $68 billion 2025-2029 Capital Plan, funded through the state budget and congestion pricing revenue, according to a press release from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

‘To modernize the lifeblood of our city’

What they're saying:

"This is a necessary step," MTA officials said, noting that older cars break down far more often than modern trains.

Proposals from rail car manufacturers are due by Sept. 2026, and a contract is expected to be awarded by early 2028, per the release.

"Thousands of new subway cars running better service and a more reliable ride for millions every day — that’s what we can achieve when we fully invest in transit," Hochul said in a statement. "We are in the midst of a public transit renaissance in New York, with growing ridership, the best service in a generation and historic investments to modernize the lifeblood of our city."

"So much of our capital investment goes unseen, but this next subway car order – our largest ever — is a major step to visibly delivering the modern transit system New Yorkers deserve," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber added.