MTA prepares to ramp up subway and bus service

article

New York City transit officials gearing up for increased subway and bus service next week plan to make face masks and hand sanitizer available to riders and to add social distance markers to stations.

In a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority detailed public health plans for when the city begins phasing in economic activity on Monday.

MTA officials wrote that subways and buses will return to full, regular service, but they're telling customers that service will be for essential workers and essential trips during "phase one" of the reopening. They're asking that employers stagger shifts and continue to allow for remote work.

The transit agency is requesting the city provide 3,000 "volunteers" to help distribute hand sanitizer and masks as well as the deployment of more New York City police officers to the subway system. Enforcement of the mask rule will consist of reminders, as opposed to arrests or tickets, according to the letter.

The MTA demonstrates UV disinfecting technology inside a subway car at the Corona Maintenance Facility in Queens, N.Y., May 19, 2020. (MTA NYC Transit)

"We will need your help to ensure riders are social distancing as much as possible, deploying staff to platforms and reminding riders to move to less crowded portions of platforms and less crowded cars," according to the MTA letter.

De Blasio had sought some of the same policies, as well as capacity limits on buses and trains to allow for social distancing.

Advertisement

An MTA spokesman said the agency will continue the 1 a.m.-5 a.m. subway shutdown instituted during the pandemic to disinfect the system.