MTA offers 'late notes' for delayed commuters

New Yorkers dealing with transit delays can request an official 'late note' from the MTA to verify that their tardiness was due to a subway, bus or train delay.

While the service has been available for years, many commuters are unaware of it.

What we know:

The MTA provides a service that allows commuters to request a formal verification note if their subway, bus or train was delayed by more than 10 minutes.

The note can be used to show an employer that the delay was beyond their control.

How does it work?

Commuters can fill out a form on the MTA's website, detailing the delay they experienced. The agency then verifies the delay and emails the individual a confirmation note within about three business days. The service only applies to delays that occurred within the past six months.

What they're saying:

Gregory Giangrande, a human resources expert, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the service.

"If you really have to provide a note to your boss from the MTA verifying that your train or bus was late in order to not get into trouble, then you probably have something else going on at work that's a bigger problem than you being late that day," Giangrande said.