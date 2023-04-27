MTA no longer sharing service updates on Twitter

"For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect," — The MTA, via Twitter

People board a "1" line subway train at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street station on March 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

The MTA has announced that it is no longer giving service alerts and information out via its Twitter account.

"For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect," the MTA said in a tweet Thursday evening. "So as of today, we’re saying goodbye to it for service alerts and information."

According to Gothamist, the announcement comes after the agency's access to the social media platform was involuntarily interrupted twice in the last two weeks.

"The MTA does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and has built redundant tools that provide service alerts in real time," MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in a statement. "The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed."

Riders looking to get real-time updates are encouraged to visit mta.info, use the MYmta & TrainTime apps, sign up for email & SMS alerts and via several other methods.



