MTA: Free bus rides come to an end Monday

Published 
New York City
The MTA says that free bus rides in the city are coming to an end on Monday.

NEW YORK - Free bus rides in New York City are coming to an end.

The MTA says that beginning Monday, customers will once again have to pay fares on local buses.

Buses have been free since late March when the agency began blocking off areas near bus drivers to help with social distancing.

MTA requesting federal funding

The MTA is pleading for help from federal lawmakers to try and stay afloat as it is currently losing $200M a week due to decreased ridership.

Free bus rides during overnight subway construction will also end on Monday.

Transit officials say the free fares cost the agency roughly $159M over the last five months. 

