MTA: Free bus rides come to an end Monday
NEW YORK - Free bus rides in New York City are coming to an end.
The MTA says that beginning Monday, customers will once again have to pay fares on local buses.
Buses have been free since late March when the agency began blocking off areas near bus drivers to help with social distancing.
Free bus rides during overnight subway construction will also end on Monday.
Transit officials say the free fares cost the agency roughly $159M over the last five months.
Advertisement