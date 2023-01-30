MTA ends free Wi-Fi service on NYC buses

article

The MTA has ended a free Wi-Fi service on buses in New York City.

The transit agency says the program is rarely used and costs millions of dollars a year to run.

MTA officials say that only 1.5% of local bus passengers and 4.5% of express bus passengers system-wide used the Wi-Fi service.

In October 2022, there were approximately 33,000 average daily logins compared to an average weekday ridership of approximately 2.34 million people.

4,266 buses had Wi-Fi

The MTA says it will be saving $3.3 million annually now that it has ended the program.

Free Wi-Fi service will continue in the subway system.