MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train.

The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.

According to police, the man sprayed the substance toward the 43-year-old woman, causing her to suffer irritation to the eyes.

Police are looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. (NYPD)

The man then fled on foot, police said.

The woman was taken to NYC & Health & Hospitals/Brookdale in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a dark face covering.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a dark face covering. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).