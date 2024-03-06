MTA conductor struck in head with glass bottle at Bronx station

A conductor on an NYC subway train was struck in the head with a glass bottle, the second unprovoked attack in just two weeks on an MTA worker.

The 38-year-old MTA conductor told police she was assaulted at the Bronx's 170th Street subway station on a southbound 4 train Wednesday morning.

Police said the attacker then fled out of the 170th Street subway station on foot.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

This comes less than a week after an MTA conductor on a southbound A train was slashed in the neck when he stuck his head out of the cabin window.

According to police, the 59-year-old conductor received 34 stitches to the gaping wound after the Feb. 29 attack.

"This is attempted murder," TWU Local 100 Union President Richard Davis said after the slashing incident. "The wound on Mr. Scott's neck is too close to his carotid artery. We're at a breaking point where we can't do our jobs safely. The city is in crisis, and the target is on our backs."