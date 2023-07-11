MTA announces train service to be restored after severe storms in Hudson Valley

The headache for commuters is coming to an end. MTA announced Tuesday that train service will be restored less than two days after severe storms in Hudson Valley damaged tracks on upper Hudson and upper Harlem lines.

Starting Tuesday night at 6:15 PM there will be limited northbound Hudson Line Service to Poughkeepsie from Grand Central. The Hudson Line service will be fully operational by Wednesday, July 12, as well as the Upper Harlem Line service between Southeast and Wassaic.

This is an improvement from Monday when service was only going as far as the Croton Harmon station. The closure affected the commutes of 14,000 people who were stuck without a ride.

The closures are due to Sunday’s storm which badly damaged the rails, covering them in water, downed trees, and even a wall fell over on the tracks.

The MTA used charter buses to get commuters further north to Poughkeepsie.

What would have taken 30 minutes for some to get home is stretching to two hours or more.

The MTA says crews are working around the clock to get the entire system back up and running.