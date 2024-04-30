MTA announces discounted fares, expanded bus routes

article

As the congestion pricing deadline is approaching, the MTA will offer discounted fares on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trips and express bus service in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

"Building on the best subway service in decades and historic on-time performance on Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road, now the MTA is taking another big step by increasing frequency on express buses and expanding commuter rail affordability," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The new programs are designed to have people in the outer boroughs consider switching to public transportation rather than driving to the city themselves.

See the details below:

Discounted fares

The MTA approved a 10% reduction in the price of monthly commuter rail tickets within New York City on Tuesday. The discounted monthly tickets will only apply to New Yorkers who travel in the five boroughs.

The commuter rail monthly ticket discounts will begin in July.

The MTA anticipates that implementing a 10% discount on monthly tickets will incur an annual cost of $4 million, while the enhanced express bus service is estimated to cost $883,000 per year.

"These are the kinds of investments outer borough commuters want to see, and the State Legislature understands that – as proven by this year’s budget." — MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber

Express bus service

The MTA is set to increase service on six well-known bus routes from Brooklyn and Staten Island to the Congestion Relief Zone in Manhattan. The express bus route service increases will begin on June 30.

They cover peak period services on the BM2, BM5, SIM1C, SIM4C, SIM23 and SIM24.

