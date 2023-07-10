MTA adding bus service to replace Metro-North in storm-damaged areas

article

The MTA is reaching out to help commuters impacted by Sunday's severe storms.

On Monday, the agency announced that bus service will replace train service that was impacted by the severe rainfall in the Hudson Valley in time for the evening commute.

Metro-North will have limited bus service on the Hudson Line, between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie stations for essential travelers. Buses will leave the Croton-Harmon station and make stops at Cortlandt, Beacon and Poughkeepsie.

Bus service began at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Buses replaced train service on the Upper Harlem Line at approximately 10:00 a.m., following a suspension north of Southeast on Monday morning due to obstructions on the tracks. Buses will depart from Southeast on a load-and-go basis, making all station stops to Wassaic.

"Last night the Hudson Valley received a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours, having a severe impact on Metro-North tracks," said Metro-North Railroad President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. "Crews continue to work around-the-clock, and to limit the impact on customers we were able to secure limited bus service to Poughkeepsie and Wassaic. For those traveling through impacted areas, continue to monitor TrainTime and allow extra time for travel."

For more information about service changes, visit the Metro-North website.