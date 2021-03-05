Movie theaters reopen in New York City with limited capacity

Theaters in New York City reopened Friday for the first time in nearly a year. Capacity is limited to 25 percent with no more than 50 people allowed in a theater for each showing.

Social distancing protocols are in place and masks are required unless you’re eating or drinking in your seat.

The reopening of theaters is one example of a gradual return to normalcy.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced an end to capacity limits at many places, including restaurants and retail stores on March 19.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he anticipates a near-normal summer at the Shore.