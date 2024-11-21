Movember: FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Woods' decades-long career, after battle with cancer

Just about every morning for more than 20 years, Mike Woods has been up early, piecing together his forecast to help New Yorkers navigate their day.

"I've got to get ready for the 6 o'clock hit," Mike said as he prepared for another broadcast of Good Day New York. His delivery is a perfect mix of informative and entertaining, complete with his trademark humor.

"Gloves... I think that's a good idea," he teased on-air when I mentioned needing gloves for the dropping temperatures. "Hats? Okay, now you're getting a little soft on me."

Since starting at FOX 5 in 2001, Mike has tackled it all, from Super Storm Sandy to yearly blizzards and extreme temperatures. "From mild to extreme, and all of the weather feels in between, come with the New York City market—and that I love," he said.

While Mike's love for his job is evident, there’s a side of his story many don’t know.

"What a lot of folks are not aware of is that I had gone through a battle with prostate cancer a little over six years ago now," he revealed.

Diagnosed at age 49 during his annual check-up, a routine blood test showed his PSA levels—prostate-specific antigen—were at eight, more than double the normal range. Particularly alarming, Mike's dad, Ed, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and passed away following surgery to treat it. Similarly, Mike's uncle and grandfather also succumbed to the same illness.

"The first thing we started thinking is, oh my gosh, am I the next one? And here I am, 10 years younger than they were," he recalled.

After consulting with his family, friends, and doctors, Mike decided on surgery to remove the prostate, a procedure that’s much less invasive today. "To remove the whole thing was most likely to get the best result in terms of getting all the cancer out," he explained.

Now, nearly seven years later, Mike is cancer-free.

"Cancer free—I’m good to go," he said, noting he continues to get tested annually.

This November, Mike is growing out his mustache as part of Movember, the annual campaign to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

"Prostate cancer, testicular cancer, as well as mental health issues—all things that need some sort of attention. Obviously, the prostate cancer is something that speaks to me very personally," he said.

Mike emphasizes the importance of early detection, particularly for men of color, who are at higher risk. The American Cancer Society recommends starting prostate cancer screenings at age 45 for high-risk individuals.

"Get it done. It’s as simple as a blood test and nothing else." — Mike Woods

"And a lot of folks are scared of what may happen in the doctor’s office. Trust me, you’re fine," Woods said.

Through his advocacy, Mike hopes to inspire more men to take control of their health—just as he has.