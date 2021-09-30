Mother who lamented infant's death on Facebook now charged in his murder

article

The mother of a one-month-old boy who died two days after he was rushed, unconscious, to a Brooklyn hospital, was arrested in connection with the infant's death

Elsa Sanchez, 21, of East 32nd Street in East Flatbush was taken into custody Wednesday, more than six months after the child died.

On March 8, police responded to a 911 call, reportedly from the boy's father, about the unconscious baby. Daquan Vaughn-Sanchez was taken by EMS to SUNY Downstate where he was pronounced dead March 10.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was trauma to the head and neck. Cops suspected he died of shaken baby syndrome.

The NY Daily News reported that Elsa Sanchez took to Facebook several days after the boy's death to lament his passing.

"It hurts me that my first child is no longer with me," wrote Sanchez. "But it’s good that you in a better place. Baby, it’s extremely hard these few days without you. I feel sick to my stomach. I can’t bear the thought of you being gone from my arms.

"When you came into my life, I’ve felt love that was uncanny. It’s unspeakable. You was the light into my darkness," she wrote. "But I’ve crumbled. I’ve lost myself. But I’m going to try my best to make you proud of your mother. Every goal I had set for us, I’m going to accomplish it."

Sanchez faced charges including manslaughter, reckless assault on a child causing brain injury and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

A spokeswoman for the Administration for Children’s Services would not say if they were investigating abuse at Daquan’s home before his death.

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City," a spokeswoman for the Administration for Children’s Services told the NY Daily News. "ACS is coordinating with NYPD on this case."