Expand / Collapse search

Mother, son killed when wall collapses in Dominican Republic

Published 
World
FOX 5 NY

Mother, son killed when wall collapses in Dominican Republic

A mother and son were killed when a wall near a highway in Santo Domingo collapsed during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Laura. (Credit: Defensa Civil Dominicana via Storyful)

NEW YORK - A mother and son were killed after a wall collapsed in Santo Domingo, officials said.

The wall near a highway came down after torrential rain from Tropical Storm Laura made its way through the region Sunday.

The Civil Defense said one of its units was at the scene of the collapse, working to remove the bodies. The victims were named as Claritza Frías Nival, 44, and Darwin Frías, 7.

The tragedy occurred at around 3 a.m. The boy's body was still semi-buried six hours later, reported local media.

More than a million homes were left without electricity after the storm hit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android