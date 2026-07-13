Mother of slain former FDU basketball star Kinu Rochford begs for answers

The Brief Rochford, a standout basketball star at Fairleigh Dickinson University who went on to play professional basketball in Europe, was shot and killed on Friday night. Police say Rochford was attending a basketball tournament at the Kingdome Court in Harlem when a gunman shot him twice in the head. His mother is begging the community to break their silence.



A growing memorial now fills Wingate Park in Brooklyn, where community members are mourning the loss of Kinu Rochford, a beloved volunteer who spent his free time teaching neighborhood children how to play basketball.

Rochford, a standout basketball star at Fairleigh Dickinson University who went on to play professional basketball in Europe, was shot and killed on Friday night.

READ MORE: Former FDU basketball player fatally shot at Harlem tournament

What we know:

Police say Rochford was attending a basketball tournament at the Kingdome Court in Harlem when a gunman shot him twice in the head. Two other people were also struck by gunfire before the shooter escaped, according to police.

What they're saying:

Rochford’s mother, Eden Rochford, told FOX 5 N.Y. that she is now preparing to bury her son while trying to stay strong for his surviving triplet siblings, Kye and Kairo.

"My biggest fear [was] when he [was going] to these tournaments…because these days, everybody's walking with a gun," Rochford said, recalling her final moments holding her son at the hospital. "I hugged him and kissed him."

At the time of his death, Rochford was working as an intake counselor for homeless families in Brooklyn with the Win organization, according to his mother.

"Kinu went above and beyond his duties as a Win coordinator, helping New Yorkers most in need find the path and will to build a brighter future," Win CEO Christine Quinn said in a statement. "Kinu lived with purpose and his passion for helping others reached far beyond his role at Win, especially through his work across the city with children."

Despite hundreds of people being present at the court when the gunfire erupted, police say few, if any, witnesses have come forward.

His mother is begging the community to break their silence.

"Just like the MTA says, ‘If you see something, say something,'" she added. "I need somebody to say something. And I know somebody saw something."

What you can do:

The NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.