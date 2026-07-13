Former FDU basketball player fatally shot at Harlem tournament

The Brief A former college basketball player at Farleigh Dickinson University was fatally shot in Harlem, police said. According to police, Kinu Rochford, 35, was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.



A former college basketball player at Farleigh Dickinson University (FDU) was shot and killed on Friday night on a basketball court in Harlem, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, a suspect opened fire around 10:30 p.m. on a basketball court behind 70 Lenox Ave. In total, three people were shot, including Kinu Rochford, 35, of Brooklyn. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shin and a 22-year-old woman suffered with a gunshot wound to the right forearm. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The backstory:

Rochford was a coordinator for "WIN," which is the largest provider of housing and supportive services for homeless families with children in New York City and the United States.

On Saturday, the FDU Knights honored Rochford on social media, saying that he was "a standout Knight and leader," and "built a legacy in Hackensack."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also shared his condolences for Rochford's death. According to Mamdani, the shooting happened during a basketball tournament.

Mamdani posted on social media saying he was "heartbroken for the family of the man who was killed."

"This senseless violence must stop," Mamdani wrote. "New Yorkers deserve to spend the summer watching and playing sports, attending community events and enjoying our public spaces — places where families, friends and neighbors joyfully gather, not where people are at risk of becoming victims to gun violence."

What they're saying:

In a statement, WIN said, in part: "He was the kind of person who makes New York City great, and this loss is unfathomable. We must put an end to senseless gun violence plaguing our city and country. Kinu's friends and families are in our hearts during this tragic time."

What you can do:

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).