Report: Mother of boy killed by subway was on way to shelter

article

The mother of a 2-year-old boy killed by a subway train in Manhattan had been on her way to a homeless shelter in Harlem when her toddler slipped away from her.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday that 20-year-old Shayla Showell had been carrying several bags after stopping at a Dollar Tree and had put her son down on the subway platform to fix his clothes.

Shamari Anderson was then fatally struck by a uptown No. 2 train during rush hour at the Fulton Center station.

The Daily News cited an internal report from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that said the boy's foot became wedged between the platform and the train.

The report said commuters yelled at the operator of the train and banged on his window telling him not to move the train.

NYPD officers freed him from underneath the train but he was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Andy Byford said: "NYC Transit and the NYPD are investigating a tragic incident at Fulton Street Station where a young boy apparently became separated from his mother and was struck by a northbound number 2 train at 5:36 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The boy was removed to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased. Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them. Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well."

Advertisement

The MTA tweeted out their condolences Wednesday evening:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.