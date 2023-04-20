Mother and daughter found dead inside home in Roselle, NJ

Police are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead in New Jersey on Thursday.

The pair's bodies were found in a home on West 7th Avenue in Roselle.

Police were called after the 9-year-old girl didn't show up at school.

Schools in the area were briefly locked down while police investigated.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the killings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody out of state.