Most popular cat, dog names in NYC in 2025: Did your pet make the list?
NEW YORK - Rover has released its annual list of the most common pet names across the country, including the top names for dogs and cast here in New York City.
Millions of pet parents have registered their furry friends on Rover, and the company has combed through all that data to come up with lists of the most popular and unique pet names on their platform this year.
Top dog and cat names in New York City
What we know:
The five most popular dog names in New York City in 2025 are, according to Rover:
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Milo
- Coco
The five most popular cat names in New York City in 2025 are, according to Rover:
- Luna
- Milo
- Leo
- Charlie
- Lily
02 July 2022, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: A female dog of the Border Collie breed is lying in a meadow in a garden together with a kitten a few weeks old. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Top dog and cat names in the U.S.
Predictably, many of the top names in New York overlap with the top names across the U.S. The top names for dogs are:
- Luna
- Bella
- Charlie
- Daisy
- Max
The top cat names in the U.S. are:
- Luna
- Milo
- Leo
- Oliver
- Lily
Dig deeper:
In addition to the most popular names, Rover also looked at trending names in NYC. Dog names like Banjo and Nellie and cat names like Oreo and Teddy have grown massively in popularity over the last year. The data also showed that New Yorkers favorite "Nintendo-inspired" names like Yoshi and Zelda for their dogs, and food-related names like Mochi, Mango and Pumpkin for their cats.
More info about pet names in New York City can be found here. The data from the full U.S. is on Rover's website here.
The Source: Information in this story is from Rover.com.