Most popular cat, dog names in NYC in 2025: Did your pet make the list?

The Brief Rover has released its annual list of the most dog and cat names across the U.S. this year. In New York City, the most common name in 2025 was the same for cats and dogs. According to the data, NYC dog parents have more video game-inspired names, while cat owners give their pets more food-related names.



Rover has released its annual list of the most common pet names across the country, including the top names for dogs and cast here in New York City.

Millions of pet parents have registered their furry friends on Rover, and the company has combed through all that data to come up with lists of the most popular and unique pet names on their platform this year.

Top dog and cat names in New York City

What we know:

The five most popular dog names in New York City in 2025 are, according to Rover:

Luna Charlie Bella Milo Coco

The five most popular cat names in New York City in 2025 are, according to Rover:

Luna Milo Leo Charlie Lily

Top dog and cat names in the U.S.

Predictably, many of the top names in New York overlap with the top names across the U.S. The top names for dogs are:

Luna Bella Charlie Daisy Max

The top cat names in the U.S. are:

Luna Milo Leo Oliver Lily

Dig deeper:

In addition to the most popular names, Rover also looked at trending names in NYC. Dog names like Banjo and Nellie and cat names like Oreo and Teddy have grown massively in popularity over the last year. The data also showed that New Yorkers favorite "Nintendo-inspired" names like Yoshi and Zelda for their dogs, and food-related names like Mochi, Mango and Pumpkin for their cats.

More info about pet names in New York City can be found here. The data from the full U.S. is on Rover's website here.