What is the most loved slang word across NYC?

Real talk: New Yorkers have a unique way of speaking, and a new study takes a look at those unique words that we use.

In the media player above, FOX 5 NY's Christal Young took the streets and talked to locals to see what their favorite slang words are.

So what exactly is the most loved slang term New Yorkers use?

(Wordtips)

CRINGE.

UrbanDictionary.com defines cringe as "when someone acts or/ is so embarrassing/ awkward."

"Cringe" became the front-runner, with 94.03% of upvotes from participants.

"I cringe that I use it sometimes," a New Yorker told FOX 5.

The most loved slang words are "cringe," "yerrr," "whip," "deada**" and "snack."

The second most loved slang term in New York is "yerrr/yurrr," which is another way to say what's up. Fun fact, when New Yorkers say "yerr/yurr", when responding, it's encouraged to say the phrase back louder to the person who initiated the greeting.

"I look at people that say yerr, and I'm like what is happening?" FOX 5 NY's Christal Young said.

However, when responding, it’s encouraged to say the phrase back louder to the person who initiated the greeting.

The third most popular slang term is "whip," another word for a car.

Following that, "deada**" is another New York favorite. That term is used when something is considered DEAD serious.

Sometimes, when New Yorkers talk about a "snack," it's not about food. A "snack" describes someone who is exceptionally attractive, likened to something delicious to consume.

What terms do New Yorkers not like?

Ever heard of the term "brolic"? New Yorkers use the word "brolic" to describe someone who is muscular or buff. "Brolic" is ranked the number one most hated slang word in New York City, according to Wordtips.

Other terms New Yorkers aren't a fan of are "peep," "yas/yaaas," "real talk," and "gucci."

"Peep" is when you notice something someone else may not have.

"Yas or Yaaas" is a way to hype someone up or praise them.

"I have two young kids and I use that term for exclamation," a New Yorker said. "Yaaas!"

How New Yorkers refer to keeping it 100% or keeping it real is "real talk."

"Gucci" is used when something sounds good or cool.